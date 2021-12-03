The Jeddah Corniche Circuit will top racers for the Saudi Arabia GP 2021. The Free Practice Session 3 and the Qualifying Round will be held on Saturday and the Main Event will be held on Sunday. The Free Practice Session will be played later in the evening on Friday. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details of the Free Practice Session 1 and 2. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the tournament. So the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is getting intense. Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton Battle Intensifies for F1 Title Championship at Saudi Arabia GP 2021, Here’s How Red Bull Racer Can Walk Away With His Maiden Title.

The two will battle it out for the title. With just a couple of races left for the year, there's a lot at stake for both racers. Verstappen is eyeing his maiden title, whereas, Hamilton is looking to surpass Michael Schumacher's record. Hamilton now is eyeing to clinch his eighth record. Talking about the circuit, it runs along the coast and is 6.174 km with 27 corners. Turn number 13 is said to be the most demanding one. Now, let's check out the live streaming details of the game below.

When Is Saudi Arabia GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2? Know Date, Time and Schedule

Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Free Practice Session 1 and 2 will take place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuito on December 3, 2021 (Friday). The Free Practice Session 1 will be played at 19.00 and then at 23.30 we shall have the Free Practice Session 2.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Saudi Arabia GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 Race on TV?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of F1 races in India and will be streaming the Saudi Arabia GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2 channels to watch the live telecast of Saudi Arabia GP 2021.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Saudi Arabia GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Free Practice Session 2 Race?

Those unable to watch the F1 race on TV can turn to online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports will provide the Saudi Arabia GP 2021 live streaming for its fans in India. So fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the race online.

