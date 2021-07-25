A day after winning India her first medal in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu shared a video saying that she dedicated this win to all the Indians, who prayed for her success in the marquee event.

See the video here:

I am thankful to our entire nation for their prayers and goodwishes. pic.twitter.com/z0gH6Pnn6l — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)