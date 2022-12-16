Kolkata giants Mohammedan SC will face Real Kashmir in the first I-League fixture of today, December 16th. The match is set to kick off at 16.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Mohammedan have got a very poor start to their campaign. They are currently in ninth place with nine points from seven matches. They are winless in their last three outings. Real Kashmir meanwhile, have got a great start to their season. The Snow Leopards are in second place with sixteen points from seven matches. A win against Mohammedan will take them to the pole position. The I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Real Kashmir will be telecasted on Eurosport. DD Sports will provide a free telecast to DD Free Dish users. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Discovery+.

Eurosport to Telecast Mohammedan SC vs Real Kashmir

