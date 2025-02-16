In the exciting NBA All-Star 2025 weekend, fans were looking for some high-flying action in the NBA slam dunk contest. They were entertained thoroughly and the eventual winner was Mac McClung who scored perfect 50s on all of his attempts, including jumping over a car in the first round and then 6-foot-11 Cleveland center Evan Mobley in the final to outlast San Antonio’s Stephon Castle. With the win, he became the only player to clinch the title in three successive editions. NBA All-Star 2025: Tylor Herro Wins 3-Point Shooting Championship Denying Damian Lillard ‘Three-Peat’ (Watch Video).

Mac McClung Performances at the Slam Dunk Contest at 2025 NBA All Star Games

MAC MCLUNG FIRST PLAYER TO 3-PEAT SINCE KOBE & SHAQ 😏😏😮‍💨😮‍💨 NBA DUNK CONTEST CHAMP & BEST TO DO IT … SAVED NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/M2cyD5Qwyp — Raquel 🫶🏾 (@SOULbeautifulme) February 16, 2025

