In the exciting NBA All-Star 2025 weekend, all eyes were on the 3-point shooting contest where Damian Lillard was on verge of making history to win the contest three times in a row. Sadly, Damian Lillard was eliminated in the first round, finishing with a score of 18. Unsarcastically, the star was unable to drain shots and made just four of his nine money balls. Miami Heat’s Tylor Hero though was hot from the start and defeated Warriors’ Buddy Hield in the final round with 24 points. Watch video Below. Physical AI in Sports! League and Golden State Warriors Showcase New Technical Advancement Ahead of 2025 NBA All-Star Game (Watch Video).

Tylor Herro Wins 3-Point Shooting Championship at 2025 NBA All Star Games

Tylor Herro At NBA All Star 2025 3-Point Shooting Contest

Tyler Herro (+650) put up 19 points, moving him to second place in the 3PT Contest 👀pic.twitter.com/zHF9dUDWcK — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) February 16, 2025

