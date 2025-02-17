2025 NBA All-Star games concluded with Shaq having the final laugh. Former NBA champion chose best of the best stars available from the pool in the new format of the NBA All-Star games. Playing at home, Stephen Curry delivered a top-notch performance in the 2025 NBA All-Star Games. He led the Shaq’s OGs to 41-25 win over Chuck’s Global Stars and secured Kobe Bryant MVP Award. NBA All-Star 2025: Mac McClung Wins Slam Dunk Contest, Becomes First Athlete to Claim Title in Three Consecutive Editions (Watch Videos).

Shaq's OGs Win 2025 NBA All-Star Games

Stephen Curry Names MVP at 2025 NBA All-Star Games

