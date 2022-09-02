Axar Patel has replaced Ravindra Jadeja, who sustained a knee injury in the India squad for the remainder of Asia Cup 2022. Jadeja has been ruled out of the tournament. Patel was named as one of the standby's and will be joining the team in Dubai soon.

NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad. More details here - https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)