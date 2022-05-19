Nikhat Zareen became the fifth Indian female boxer to win a gold medal at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships when she defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas. Social media flooded with wishes for the Indian boxer.

Harbhajan Singh

What a win this is @nikhat_zareen Congratulations, World Champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/64k9Zv4eQt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

Amit Shah

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championships. India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours. https://t.co/nDL69tZvcK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 19, 2022

Rani Rampal

Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen .well played 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

Vijender Singh

Vikrant Gupta

Nikhat Zareen, World Champion 🇮🇳🇮🇳👏👏 @nikhat_zareen — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 19, 2022

Farhan Akhtar

Congratulations @nikhat_zareen .. and to all in her corner. Todun Taak! 👊🏽 https://t.co/En6KMLbaoN — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 17, 2022

