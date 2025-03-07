Indian Grandmaster Pranav Venkatesh won the World Junior Championship 2025 in classical chess in Petrovac on Friday. The 18-year-old youngster won the elusive title in the open section, where he finished unbeaten with an impressive score of 9/11 points in a field of 157 participants. The Indian Grandmaster won the championship after drawing against Slovenia's Matic Lavrencic in the eleventh and final round. The 18-year-old became the first Indian since Abhijeet Gupta in 2008 to win the elusive trophy. Pranav Venkatesh joined an elite list of Indians, including legendary Viswanathan Anand (1987) and Pentala Harikrishna (2004), to win the top junior prize in classical chess. Aravindh Chithambaram Wins Prague Masters 2025 Title After Settling Draw Against Turkey’s Ediz Gurel, Becomes Second Indian Grandmaster After Pentala Harikrishna.

Pranav Venkatesh Wins World Junior Chess Championship 2025

