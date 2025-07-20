A pioneer in Indian chess, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, took to social media and wished fans across the globe a happy International Chess Day. In the video shared on X, Anand talked about the sport of chess, which taught the current FIDE Deputy President the joy of winning. Anand also urged people to find a friend and teach them the game of chess on the occasion of International Chess Day 2025. Check out Anand's video on International Chess Day below. R Praggnanandhaa Beats World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in Freestyle Chess Las Vegas 2025, but Loses Semifinal Against Norwegian Despite His Heroics.

Viswanathan Anand Wishes Happy International Chess Day

