Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi tied the knot with fiancée Nidhi Kataria on April 2, 2025, where in a private function, the creme de la creme of chess were present, including the likes of Viswanathan Anand, D Gukesh, Tania Sachdev, and Anish Giri. However, what caught everyone's attention was five-time chess world champion Viswanathan Anand and current FIDE Chess Champ Gukesh grooving to the beats of Bollywood songs during a dance function. Vidit and Nidhi got engaged back in November 2024. Check out the viral clip of Anand and Gukesh dancing below. Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi Ties Knot With Fiancée Nidhi Kataria (Watch Video).

Viswanathan Anand and D Gukesh Groove To Bollywood Songs

I AM LAUGHING, CRYING, SCREAMING ALL AT THE SAME....NEVER HAVE I EVER THOUGHT I WOULD SEE GUKESH DANCING IN "BADRI KI DULHANIA" OR VISHY SIR IN "MEIN HOON DON" VIDIT MADE IT POSSIBLE pic.twitter.com/ZDtkbWh8tC — _khamoshii_ (@_khamoshii_) April 1, 2025

