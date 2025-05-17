Five-time World Chess Champion and Indian chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand has congratulated R Praggnanandhaa as the 19-year-old won the Superbet Chess Classic 2025 title in Romania. Viswanathan Anand congratulated through his X account and wrote, "Great show of nerves in the blitz. A very impressive performance. Congratulations!!". R Praggnanandhaa beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja in blitz tiebreaks to bag the first classical tournament of the Grand Chess Tour 2025. R Praggnanandhaa Wins Superbet Chess Classic 2025, Defeats Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Alireza Firouzja in Blitz Tie-Breaks To Clinch Title.

Viswanathan Anand Congratulates R Praggnanandhaa:

Congratulations to @rpraggnachess . Great show of nerves in the blitz . A very impressive performance . Congratulations!! https://t.co/8ed3aZ1Gs0 — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) May 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)