Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram claimed his first major title as he won the Prague Masters tournament 2025 on Friday. Aravindh Chithambaram settled for a draw against Turkey's Ediz Gurel to end the nine-round fierce competition with six points. Despite the draw, Aravindh Chithambaram's title was confirmed after Grandmaster Anish Giri defeated India's R. Praggnanandhaa in the last round. Aravindh became the second Indian GM after Pentala Harikrishna to win the elusive title. Earlier, Pentala Harikrishna won the Prague Masters in 2022. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin To Felicitate FIDE World Chess Champion 2024 D Gukesh, Hand Over INR 5 Crore Cheque Today.

Aravindh Chithambaram Wins Prague Masters 2025

