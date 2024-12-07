Having suffered consecutive losses, Telugu Titans will look to change fortunes, when they meet Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 7. The Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz match will start at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and take place held at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune. Star Sports Network owns the TV telecast rights for PKL 2024-25 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options of the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz match on Star Sports channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can check Disney+Hotstar, which will provide the Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11 match on their app and website for online live streaming. PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi KC, UP Yoddhas Put On a Fantastic Performance in Thrilling Tie.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz PKL 11

