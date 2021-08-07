Former Indian track and field athlete PT Usha congratulated Neeraj Chopra after the latter won the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on August 7, Saturday.

See her tweet here:

Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳🥇#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/CeDBYK9kO9 — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 7, 2021

