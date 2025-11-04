Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Tish Hyman got kicked out of Gold’s Gym in Beverly Centre after she confronted a man allegedly entering the women’s locker room multiple times. Hyman claimed her membership was revoked soon after she reported the incident to gym staff and confronted the man, who she said followed her inside and called her a derogatory name. She described running out in fear, saying she had previously filed several complaints with other women about the same man, but received no action. Police were called, and while the man was escorted out, Hyman said she was also removed and told her membership was terminated. The singer has since taken to social media, calling for a boycott of Gold’s Gym, urging women to demand safer spaces and accountability from fitness centres. WWE Drone Show Lights Up Los Angeles Skies To Celebrate Raw on Netflix Premiere, Video Goes Viral.

LA Singer Tish Hyman Alleges Gold’s Gym Failed to Act on Repeated Complaints

Tish Hyman Claims Gym Revoked Her Membership After Confrontation

Gold’s Gym Faces Backlash After LA Singer’s Locker Room Harassment Claim

