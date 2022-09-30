PV Sindhu, Anju Bobby George and Trupti Murgunde were seen dancing to the tunes of 'Garba' as part of the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad on Thursday, September 30. Sindhu, George and Murgunde seemed to be in a pretty jovial mood as they danced with a huge crowd present at the venue. Both Sindhu and George were part of the National Games 2022 opening ceremony in Ahmedabad.

PV Sindhu, Anju Bobby George Perform 'Garba':

