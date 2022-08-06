Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, August 6. Dahiya defeated Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson 10-0 in the contest.

Gold for Ravi:

RAVI WINS G🔥LD 😍 3 time Asian Champion & #Tokyo2020 Olympics 🥈 medalist 🤼‍♂️ @ravidahiya60 (M-57kg) has now conquered the #CommonwealthGames, winning GOLD 🥇on his debut 🤩 Brilliant Gutwrench & winning by technical superiority, that's stoic & determined RAVI for you 😇 1/1 pic.twitter.com/UhLFq7c8od — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022

