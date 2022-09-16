Indian star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya went down fighting to his Uzbekistan opponent Gulomjon Abdullaev in the second round round of the World Wrestling Championships 2022 today. The Indian grappler lost 0-10 in the Men's 57kg event in the global event.

Check the tweet about the match :

News Flash: Star wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya goes down in 2nd round of World Wresting Championships. Ravinlost to Uzbek grappler 0-10. #WrestleBelgrade — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)