Rinku Hooda of India clinched his maiden gold medal with a powerful throw of 66.37m in the men's javelin throw F46 event on the third day of the World Para Athletics Championships on Monday, September 29. For those unversed, the F46 classification is for para athletes who have arm deficiency, impaired muscle power, or impaired passive range of movement, with athletes taking part in a standing position. On the other hand, Sundar Singh Gurjar secured silver in the F46 category with a throw of 64.76m. India's medal count has reached five, with two gold, two silver and one bronze at the ongoing event. Shailesh Kumar Clinches Gold Medal at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Stuns Reigning Paralympic Champion Ezra Frech To Script History for India (Watch Video).

Rinku Hooda Becomes World Champion

Para Athletics, World Championships: Rinku Hooda! what a story! Years of disappointment of not being able to win🥇at the WChs (won🥈couple of times) & Paralympics (placed 5th in 2016 & 2024), he's crowned World champion in JT (F46 cat) in New Delhi! Well done Rinku!!! 👏🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/ONM09ArqWH — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) September 29, 2025

