Rohit Yadav and DP Manu will be in action in the men's javelin throw final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 8. The event is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to watch live streaming of this event.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)