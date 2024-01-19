Sahil Thakur waved the Indian flag high at the glittering opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympics 2024, in Gangwon, South Korea. Thakur, a 16-year-old Alpine skier, was seen carrying the tricolour at the curtain-raiser event in what would remain etched as a memorable moment for both him as well as the nation. The young athlete would be in action from January 21 onwards when he takes part in the Men's Super G event. Thakur's final appearance at the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 will be in the men's slalom event on January 25. Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024: Schedule, Live Streaming Online, Telecast, List of Sports and All You Need To Know About Fourth Edition of Competition in South Korea.

Sahil Thakur Carries Indian Tricolour at Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony:

𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔! 🇮🇳 Sahil Thakur is the third Indian athlete to feature at the Winter Youth Olympics! ⛷#Gangwon2024 | #OpeningCeremony | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/EDE2ApMh3s — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)