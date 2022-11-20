Sebastian Vettel gave an emotional retirement speech as he bid goodbye to Formula One at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 on Sunday, November 20. The German driver, who is a former world champion, said, "I hope to pass on a little bit to carry on some of the good work...Thank you for the support, the messages, the letters and all the love in general." Vettel finished 10th in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the season's final Formula One race.

Sebastian Vettel's Retirement Speech:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)