Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula will be teaming up to face the duo of Karen Lyne and Javen Choong Mas in the mixed doubles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday, August 8. The match will begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports and DD Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website to watch live streaming of this game.

See Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)