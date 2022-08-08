Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula bagged a gold medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, August 7. It was India's 18th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The duo beat Malaysia's Javen Choong and Karen Lyne 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Gold for Sharath-Sreeja!

GOLD FOR SHARATH AND SREEJA 🔥 🇮🇳's dynamic #TableTennis Mixed Doubles 🏓pair - the young sensation #SreejaAkula & the evergreen @sharathkamal1 team up to clinch the GOLD 🥇 at #CommonwealthGames2022 🇮🇳 wins 3-1 against 🇲🇾 in the XD final A pairing to remember! 🤩#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/oFRtlnOOjQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022

