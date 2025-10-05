Mercedes' driver George Russell unexpectedly clinched the pole position for the F1 Singapore GP 2025 ahead of defending champion Max Verstappen and the current leader in the drivers' championship, Oscar Piastri. The Singapore F1 GP 2025 will be shown in India from 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a TV partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 race on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 499 or a race weekend pass worth INR 69. Max Verstappen Wins F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, McLaren Driver Oscar Piastri Crashes Out on First Lap at Baku City Circuit

F1 Singapore GP 2025 Live Streaming

Sundays are for racing! 💨 Whereever you'll be watching from, here is your all-important race start time, powered by @TAGHeuer ⏱️#F1 #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/LkLDQykE7Q — Formula 1 (@F1) October 4, 2025

