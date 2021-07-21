Six Polish swimmer were sent home from Tokyo Olympics 2020 after an administrative goof-up.

Six Polish swimmers were sent home from the #Tokyo2020 because of an administrative error, prompting an apology from the president of Poland's swimming federation https://t.co/hw0nae1Klapic.twitter.com/kcxPWiyNBy — Reuters (@Reuters) July 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)