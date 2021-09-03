Indian Para-athlete Soman Rana will be contesting in the Men's shot put F57 final on September 3, Friday at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021. Scheduled at 3:40 pm IST, the event consists of 15 contenders, who will be aiming to clinch victory in the athletic event. The live telecast of the match will be available on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports channels with Discovery Plus providing the live streaming. You can also get live updates on the official website.

Soman Rana at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Athletics Live Streaming Online:

You thought today's schedule was action packed? Wait till you check out the schedule for 3️⃣ Sept 😉 Keep your energy levels high & rolling and continue cheering for 🇮🇳 as the Tokyo #Paralympics nears its end Take a look & don't forget to set your 🕠#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/uBoPKPpgEE — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 2, 2021

