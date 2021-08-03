Sonam Malik's Tokyo Olympics 2020 campaign started on a losing note in the Round of 16 after defeat to Mongolia's Bolortuya Khurelkhuu.

#Wrestling : Sonam loses in 1st round (62kg) to Asian Silver medalist from Mongolia. Will need to wait to see if she is in contention via repechage later. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/U77IMDBsMR — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)