Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal is the champion of the Hungary Ranking Series 2025 event. Sujeet Kalkal thrashed four-time European bronze medallist Ali Rahimzade 5-1 to clinch the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 65 kg event. Previously in the round of 16, the Asian U23 champion defeated Paris Olympic medallist Islam Dudaev 11-0 on technical superiority, followed by comprehensive wins in the quarter-final and semi-final against Khamzat Arsamerzouev (11-0) and Vazgen Tevanyan (6-1), respectively. India’s Sujeet Kalka Stuns Paris Olympics Medallist Islam Dudaev 11–0 on Technical Superiority in Men’s 65 kg Pre-Quarter Final of Budapest Ranking Series 2025.

