In a major upset in the ongoing Budapest Ranking Series 2025 event, Indian wrestler Sujeet Kalkal defeated Paris Olympic Medallist Islam Dudaev 11-0 on technical superiority in the Men's 65 kg pre-quarterfinal bout on July 17. The Asian U23 champion Sujeet Kalka started slowly but picked up pace in the second period, where he had a scoring spree that defeated the Paris Olympic Medallist Dudaev. The event is the fourth and final ranking series of the year, and India has a 22-member contingent. Rohit Benediction Sets New National Record in Men’s 50 m Butterfly at World University Games 2025, Tamil Nadu Swimmer Qualifies for Semi-Finals.

India’s Sujeet Kalka Stuns Paris Olympics Medallist Islam Dudaev

🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Sujeet Kalkal stunned Paris Oly Medalist Islam Dudaev 🇦🇱 11-0 on technical superiority in Men's 65kg Pre-QF of Budapest Ranking Series! A MAJOR WIN FOR HIM WITH DOMINATION! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Mg43B4Rvu2 — The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) July 17, 2025

