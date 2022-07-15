Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon, Eugene, USA. The Indian athlete will compete in men's shot put category on July 16 (Saturday). The event would start at 7:25 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports channels will provide the live telecast of all the events from Oregon22. Fans can also watch the Athletics Championships on SonyLIV application.

