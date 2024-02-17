Tajinderpal Singh Toor raised the Indian flag at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024, as he won the Gold medal and also created a new National Record with an attempt of 19.72m and broke the 19-year-old record of Vikas Gowda which was 19.60m. Tajinderpal Singh Toor with Jyothi Yarraji is leading the 15-member Indian squad at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Tehran. Jyothi Yarraji Rewrites Own National Record to Win 60m Hurdles Gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Gold

News Flash: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins GOLD medal in Shotput event at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.



Tajinder did it in style creating new National Record with attempt of 19.72m; eclipsing 19 yr mark of Vikas Gowda (19.60m). pic.twitter.com/yEaPaHUecD— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 17, 2024

