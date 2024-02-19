Gulveer Singh has won fourth gold medal for India at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024 in Tehran. He clocked eight minutes 7.48 seconds for the podium finish. The star athlete has been a champion for India. He won the bronze medals in the 10000-metre race in the 2022 Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok. Topping his performance, he won gold medal for India and 10,000m gold in India's national Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships. Jyothi Yarraji Wins Gold Medal, Sets New National Record in Women’s 60m Hurdles Event at Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2024

Gulveer Singh Wins Gold Medal in Men's 3000m Race

India's Gulveer Singh wins gold medal in men's 3000m race in Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran. #AFI #AAA pic.twitter.com/jiQVjMK4HR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)