Ashleigh Barty beat Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-2 to win the women's singles title at the Adelaide International 2022 on January, 9, Sunday. This served to be very good preparation for the World Number one ahead of the Australian Open 2022.

🇦🇺 ASH 🏆 BARTY 💪 The world No.1 is bringing home her second #AdelaideTennis singles title, and third @WTA singles trophy on Aussie soil. Congratulations, @ashbarty. Building nicely for a big #AO2022 campaign. pic.twitter.com/uKHIdE4dn0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 9, 2022

