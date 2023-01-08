Aryna Sabalenka will be facing Linda Noskova in the women's singles final in Adelaide International 1 on Sunday, January 8. The match is set to start at 11:00 am IST and will be competed at the Centre Court. While Sabalenka got the better of Irina-Camelia Begu in the semifinal, Noskova picked up a major win over Ons Jabeur to seal a spot for herself in the final. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch live telecast of this match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can watch live streaming of this clash, which is likely to be available on Tennis TV. Australian Open 2023: World Number 1 Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Due to Leg Injury.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Linda Noskova:

The youngster Linda Noskova takes on [2] Aryna Sabalenka in Adelaide! Tune in at 4:30pm AEDT time ⏱️ Presented by @CorpayFX pic.twitter.com/6loyEXSuC0 — wta (@WTA) January 8, 2023

