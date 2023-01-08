Novak Djokovic is set to go up against Sebastian Korda in the men's singles final of Adelaide International 1 on Sunday, January 8. The title match will be played at the Centre Court and is set to kickstart at 1 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). While Korda beat Yoshihito Nishioka to enter the final, Djokovic outplayed Daniil Medvedev to grab a shot at another career title. Fans, unfortunately, will not be able to watch the live telecast of this match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Tennis TV, however, will provide live streaming on its platform. Adelaide International 1: Novak Djokovic Defeats Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 to Reach the Final.

Novak Djokovic vs Sebastian Korda:

