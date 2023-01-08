Novak Djokovic beats Sebastian Korda in a thrilling contest to win the Adelaide International 1 2023 men's singles title. The Serbian won the contest 6-7 [10] 7-6 [7] 6-4 to bag the 92nd ATP title of his career. This win will give the 21-time Grand Slam champion a lot of momentum and confidence heading into the Australian Open 2023, which gets underway on January 16. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Women’s Singles Title at Adelaide International 1 2023 With Win Over Spirited Linda Noskova.

Novak Djokovic Wins Adelaide International 1 2023 Title:

What. A. Match. 👏 In an absolute thriller, @DjokerNole defeats Sebastian Korda 6-7 [10] 7-6 [7] 6-4 to be the Adelaide International 1 Men’s Singles Champion 🏆#AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/kBoOIdnmN8 — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 8, 2023

