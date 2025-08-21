Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison will lock horns against Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori in the mixed doubles semi-final clash at the US Open 2025 event on Thursday, August 21. The Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison vs Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori mixed doubles US Open 2025 semi-finals will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 5:40 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The live telecast viewing option of the Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison vs Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori US Open 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Fans can watch the live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website, but with a subscription. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Draw: Top Seed Jack Draper-Jessica Pegula To Begin Campaign Against Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu.

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison vs Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, US Open 2025 Match Details

An electrifying Round of 16 & a thrilling quarterfinal later ⚡, here are the semifinalists who will battle for the Mixed Doubles Grand Slam title! Who are you backing to win the Finals? 👇✍🏻#USOpen2025 👉 Mixed Doubles Semi-finals & Final | 21st AUG, 4:30 AM onwards! pic.twitter.com/SboJt4kqhU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 20, 2025

