Andy Murray's journey at the Australian Open 2024 came to an end after he suffered a shock defeat to Tomas Etcheverry on January 15. The contest at the Show Court Arena saw the Argentine come up victorious in straight sets in the first-round clash. Etcheverry beat Murray 6-4 6-2 6-2 to enter the second round of the season's first Grand Slam. Terence Atmane Breaks Down in Tears After Retiring Hurt Due to Cramps on Grand Slam Debut Against Daniil Medvedev at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Videos).

Andy Murray Out of Australian Open 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)