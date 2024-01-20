Daniil Medvedev advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open 2024 after picking up a victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime. Medvedev defeated the Canadian youngster 6–3, 6–4, 6–3 to secure a spot in the round of 16 in the year's first Grand Slam. The Russian will now take on 26-year-old Portuguese Nuno Borges, who earlier defeated Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, becoming the first Portuguese player in Australian Open history to enter the round of 16. Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Fourth Round of Australian Open 2024; Victoria Azarenka Rises to Jelena Ostapenko Challenge.

Daniil Medvedev Enters Fourth Round of Australian Open 2024

