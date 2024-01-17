Maria Timofeeva has become the first women's singles player to qualify for the third round of the Australian Open 2024. Maria went on to defeat the former no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki by 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round. Caroline Wozniacki was looking strong at the beginning of the match but was later bought down by Maria Timofeeva as she made a strong comeback and won the match to qualify for the next stage of the Australian Open 2024. Australian Open 2024: World No 1 Iga Swiatek Advances After Defeating Sofia Kenin in First Round.

Maria Timofeeva Advances to Third Round of AO24

What a moment for Maria Timofeeva 👏👏 The qualifier topples Wozniacki 1-6 6-4 6-1. See you in the third round, Maria 👋#AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/qZhdc8erMP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)