Known for his clever plays, Daniil Medvedev will be looking to get his hands on the Australian Open trophy, having missed out on two occasions. Daniil Medvedev and Emil Ruusuvuori have played each other twice, and on both occasions, the Russian had the measure of Ruusuvuori, besting the Finnish player in straight sets in both encounters. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and is expected to begin approximately at 02:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of the Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori match will be available on Sony Sports channels. Fans can also watch Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori live online streaming on the Sony LIV App at the cost of a subscription fee. Australian Open 2024 Day 4 Highlights Daily Round-up and Match Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Coco Gauff Advance to Third Round; Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Lorenzo Musetti Crash Out of the Tournament

Daniil Medvedev vs Emil Ruusuvuori on SonyLIV App

The #AusOpen excitement continues with marquee Round 2️⃣ matches on the go 🇦🇺💫 Tune in 5:30 AM onwards for scintillating 🎾 action, LIVE in #SonyLIV 🚀 #AO2024 #GreatnessStartsHere pic.twitter.com/nip9N5vAZW — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 17, 2024

