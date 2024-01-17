Day four at Melbourne Park kick started the second round of the singles tournament, with defending champions – Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka taking on the hard court after two days break. Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the third round after defeating teenager Brenda Fruhvirtova in straight sets. In Men’s Single though, Novak Djokovic played yet another four setter to advance to the third round. Alexei Popyrin gave tough fight to World Number one, but experienced Novak Djokovic wins crucial points in the match. Djokovic praised Popyrin’s performance after winning 6-3, 4-6.7-6, 6-3 against the Australian. Novak Djokovic Involves in Heated Argument With A Spectator During Australian Open 2024 Match Against Alexie Popyrin, Video Goes Viral.

Elsewhere US Champion Coco Gauff advanced to the next round winning the match against fellow American Caroline Dolehide (7-6, 6-2). while story of the day was Mirra Andreeva’s record setting win over Ons Jabeur. With flawless gameplay throughout the match, the Russian won 6-0,6-2 against World number six Jabeur, who she later labeled inspiration in postgame interview.

Other Top Results at Australian Open 2024 Day Four

World Number five Andrei Rublev won his second round match Christopher Eubanks (6-4, 6-4, 6-4)

World Number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas won a tough match against Jordan Thompson, who looked to halt 2023 finalist in the second round. (4-6, 7-6, 6-2, 7-6).

World Number 17 Frances Tiafoe struggled to hold on to the serve in the match against Czech International Tomas Machac - who sealed a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 win over the American.

Australian top seed Alex De Minaur progressed to the third round, dropping just six games in the match against Matteo Arnaldi. (6-3, 6-0, 6-3) .

Jannik Sinner also advanced to the third round with ease as he defeated Jesper De Jong (6-2, 6-2, 6-2) Australian Open 2024: 'It's A Dream To Have The Baywatch Physicality' Jannik Sinner Cracks Up the Crowd in On-Court Interview (Watch Video) .

. Last game of the day saw exit of World Number eight Maria Sakkari, who lost to Elina Avanesyan in straight sets. (6-4, 6-4).

Sixteen seed Caroline Garcia- who defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round also follows her as she lost her second round match against Magdalena Frech. (6-4, 7-6)

World rank nine Barbora Krejcokova also advanced to the third round with a straight set win over Tamara Korpatsch. (6-2, 6-2)

Brazilian top seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, who is seeded 10 for the tournament defeated Alina Komeeva to advance to the third round. (6-1, 6-2)

World Number 25 Elise Mertens crashed out of the tournament after hard fought loss against Marta Kostyuk (5-7. 6-1, 7-6)

While many of the seeded players advance to the next round of Australian Open, here are some of the exciting matchups we expect in the third round. Today’s winner Sabalenka will face Lesia Tsurenko in the third round, while Djokovic will face against Thomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round, Etcheverry defeated Andy Murray in the first round.

