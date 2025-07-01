The Wimbledon 2025 has commenced and the first-round clash between Taylor Fritz and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard was always going to be an exciting contest given both of them specialises in the grass court. Although in a bizarre manner, the match got suspended in the middle due to late timings and left the fate of both the players hanging, Mpetshi Perricard had his moments in the game including registering the fastest serve in the history of Wimbledon. He clocked 153 Mph in that serve, shattering records and creating records. Even then, it was not an ace and Fritz was able to return. The video of the serve went viral. Wimbledon 2025: Daniil Medvedev Loses Against Benjamin Bonzi in Another First-Round Grand Slam Exit.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Records Fastest Serve in the History of Wimbledon

