Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli are set to face Alexandre Muller and David Goffin in the first round of the men's doubles match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 2. The Nicolas Barrientos-Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Alexandre Muller-David Goffin men's doubles match has an approximate start time of 6:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The first round match is set to be played in court 8. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the first-round Wimbledon 2025 matches can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Lorenzo Musetti Knocked Out From Wimbledon 2025; Qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili Stuns No 7 Seed in First Round.

Wimbledon 2025 Today Matches

Ready for more? 🤝 Tap below to see the full Order of Play ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025

