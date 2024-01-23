Record 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has an 8-0 head-to-head advantage over Taylor Fritz. But the American star has shown that he can challenge the higher-seeded player with a win over Tsitsipas in his last game. The exciting match is scheduled to start at 09:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Sony Sports Network has broadcasting rights to the Australian Open 2024, and the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz Men’s Singles Quarterfinal will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 5 channel. Fans can also enjoy Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz men's singles quarterfinal live streaming online, which will be available on the SonyLIV App. Alexander Zverev Forgets His Dad’s Birthday, Fans Join Him in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ Song During Post-Match Interview at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

