Yuki Bhambri will be in action when he teams up with Xinyu Jiang and will clash with Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison of USA in the second round of mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on Friday, July 4. The Yuki Bhambri and Xinyu Jiang vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison match is set to be played at Court 16 and it is set to start approximately at 7:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Xinyu Jiang vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway Storm Into Second Round; Rohan Bopanna Crashes Out.

Yuki Bhambri and Jiang Xinyu vs Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Christian Harrison Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Big names take the center stage at #Wimbledon today with #CarlosAlcaraz and #ArynaSabalenka leading the charge! 🎾🌱 While India’s #YukiBhambri will be gunning for a Round 2 berth in Mixed Doubles! 🇮🇳#Wimbledon2025, Day 5 | FRI, 4th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network &… pic.twitter.com/iqkPR21Idv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)