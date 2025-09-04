The Indian-New Zealand pair of Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus stormed into the men's doubles semi-final of the ongoing US Open 2025 after defeating Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram. The Indian-New Zealand pair clinched victory by 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 over Mektic and Ram. This is Yuki Bhambri. With this victory, Yuki Bhambri, along with his partner Michael Venus, qualified for his maiden Grand Slam semi-final. Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Player To Reach Men’s Singles Grand Slam Semi-Finals On All Three Surfaces In Multiple Seasons, Achieves Milestone During US Open 2025.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus Advance to US Open 2025 Semi-Final

🎾 #Tennis #USOpen2025 💥💥 AMAZIIIIINGGGG NEWS TO START THE DAY⚡⚡ ☄️YUKI BHAMBRI FLIES INTO "US OPEN" GRAND SLAM SEMIS☄️ 🇮🇳Yuki along with Venus🇳🇿 bt. 🇭🇷Nikola/Ram🇺🇲 in a three-setter to make it to his 1st Grand Slam SFs ! Score: 6-3,6⁶-7⁸,6-3 Next: Vs… pic.twitter.com/MNHfB2Yml2 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 4, 2025

