India's Yuki Bhambri entered his first grand slam with New Zealand's Michael Venus will now be up against Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram in the quarterfinal of men's doubles at US Open 2025 on Thursday, September 4. The Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram match is set to be played at Court 17 and it has an approximate start time of 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of US Open and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch the US Open live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Player To Reach Men’s Singles Grand Slam Semi-Finals On All Three Surfaces In Multiple Seasons, Achieves Milestone During US Open 2025.

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus vs Nikola Mektic and Rajeev Ram US Open 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

👉 #USOpen2025 quarter-final clash features a Wimbledon 2025 final rematch between #Swiatek and #Anisimova. 👉 #JannikSinner inches closer to defending his US Open crown 👉 #YukiBhambri strives for his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal breakthrough Who are you backing?… pic.twitter.com/vMGmRg5nh7 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 3, 2025

